Mednax Inc (MD): Price Now Near $29.03; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MD

Currently, MD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.12 (0.42%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that MD has seen 3 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Healthcare stocks, MD ranks 17th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MD’s price is up $0.51 (1.79%) from the day prior. MD has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on MD; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows MD’s price action over the past 90 days.

< MD: Daily RSI Analysis For MD, its RSI is now at 52.0408.

MD and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

