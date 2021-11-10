Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP): Price Now Near $223.81; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MEDP

At the moment, MEDP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.62 (0.28%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, MEDP ranks 60th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MEDP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, MEDP’s price is up $0.62 (0.28%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows MEDP’s price action over the past 90 days.

< MEDP: Daily RSI Analysis MEDP’s RSI now stands at 18.894.

Note: MEDP and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with MEDP rising at a faster rate than RSI.

