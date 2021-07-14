Medtronic plc (MDT): Price Now Near $127.5; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MDT

Currently, MDT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.34 (0.27%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

MDT ranks 27th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Medical Equipment stocks.

MDT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, MDT’s price is up $0.13 (0.1%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows MDT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< MDT: Daily RSI Analysis MDT’s RSI now stands at 16.6667.

MDT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For MDT News Traders

Investors and traders in MDT may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Medtronic (MDT) Reports Economic Findings on PRODIGY Data

Medtronic (MDT)-sponsored PRODIGY Trial data was used to analyze cost benefits and outcomes from continuous pulse oximetry and capnography monitoring in high-risk patients.

