Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,003,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587,934 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,253,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $45,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDT opened at $101.99 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.76 and its 200-day moving average is $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

