Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 114,527.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,990 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic stock opened at $104.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.28. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.52.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

