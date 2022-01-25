Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Megaport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of MGPPF stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. Megaport has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08.

About Megaport

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

