Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.07.

CRWD opened at $170.63 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of -181.52 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total value of $573,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,785 shares of company stock valued at $32,067,305 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

