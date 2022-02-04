Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 10,108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,604,000 after buying an additional 2,669,460 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $126,958,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Sysco by 354.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,983 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,289 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $67,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $79.23 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

