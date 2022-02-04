Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $153.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.56 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.27. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

