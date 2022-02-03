Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Trims Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $92.54 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.38.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,154 shares of company stock worth $5,566,873. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

