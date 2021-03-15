Melco Resorts & Entertainment LTD (MLCO): Price Now Near $21.75; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MLCO

At the time of this writing, MLCO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.42%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 and 50 hour changed directions on MLCO; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

MLCO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MLCO’s price is up $0.98 (4.7%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows MLCO’s price action over the past 90 days.

