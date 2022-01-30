Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 7,722 Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,722 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCBS. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $68,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Colon purchased 675 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,965 shares of company stock worth $363,345 and have sold 11,400 shares worth $1,032,160. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $91.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $94.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average of $76.94.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS).