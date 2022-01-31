Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,399 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 11,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock opened at $84.13 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $76.03 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day moving average of $91.25.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $994.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

WYNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.50 to $94.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CBRE Group increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,609. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

