Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,426,000 after buying an additional 52,949 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $684,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% in the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

MRK opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $192.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

