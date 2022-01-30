Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 575.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,595 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,965,000 after acquiring an additional 741,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,230 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,929 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 776,760 shares of company stock worth $64,676,766. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.18. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).