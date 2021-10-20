Mercury General Corp (MCY): Price Up $0.62 (1.13)% Over Past Day, Up $0.39 (0.71)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MCY

At the moment, MCY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.39 (0.71%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row MCY has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

MCY ranks 43rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Insurance stocks.

MCY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, MCY’s price is up $0.62 (1.13%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row MCY has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Mercury General Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< MCY: Daily RSI Analysis MCY’s RSI now stands at 54.7368.

MCY and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

