Mercury General (MCY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Mercury General to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

Shares of MCY opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. Mercury General has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average is $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the third quarter worth $296,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mercury General by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 30,021 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 304.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Mercury General by 18.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

