Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY): Price Now Near $51.08; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MRCY

Currently, MRCY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.19 (0.37%) from the hour prior. MRCY has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, MRCY ranks 52nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MRCY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, MRCY’s price is up $0.19 (0.37%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows MRCY’s price action over the past 90 days.

< MRCY: Daily RSI Analysis For MRCY, its RSI is now at 39.2344.

MRCY and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

