Meridian Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meridian Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.7% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Apple by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $161.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.41. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

