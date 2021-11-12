MeridianLink Inc (MLNK): Price Down $-0.07 (-0.29)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.07 (-0.29)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MLNK

At the moment, MLNK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.29%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row MLNK has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

MLNK ranks 262nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

MLNK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, MLNK’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.29%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. MeridianLink Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< MLNK: Daily RSI Analysis MLNK’s RSI now stands at 88.1356.

MLNK and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

