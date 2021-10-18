MeridianLink Inc (MLNK): Price Up $0.63 (2.8)% Over Past Day, Up $0.53 (2.35)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MLNK

Currently, MLNK (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.53 (2.35%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that MLNK has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, MLNK ranks 78th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MLNK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MLNK’s price is up $0.63 (2.8%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that MLNK has seen 3 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. MeridianLink Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< MLNK: Daily RSI Analysis MLNK’s RSI now stands at 100.

MLNK and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

