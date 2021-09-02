Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI): Price Now Near $73.4; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MMSI

At the time of this writing, MMSI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.08 (0.11%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that MMSI has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

MMSI ranks 17th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Medical Equipment stocks.

MMSI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MMSI’s price is up $1.28 (1.77%) from the day prior. MMSI has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows MMSI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< MMSI: Daily RSI Analysis MMSI’s RSI now stands at 100.

MMSI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

