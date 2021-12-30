Meritage Homes CORP (MTH): Price Now Near $121.04; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MTH

Currently, MTH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.41 (0.34%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Construction stocks, MTH ranks 12th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MTH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MTH’s price is up $0.41 (0.34%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as MTH has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows MTH’s price action over the past 90 days.

< MTH: Daily RSI Analysis MTH’s RSI now stands at 100.

MTH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error

For MTH News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on MTH may find value in this recent story:

Housing: Low inventory is the ‘biggest concern going into ’22,’ Weichert Companies co-chairman says