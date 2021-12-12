Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) PT Lowered to $12.50

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 118.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

MESA stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.89. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.18). Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $130.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Mesa Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,616,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,971 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,985,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 641,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 376,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 237,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 196,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

