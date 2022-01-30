Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Logan Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 220.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 75,637 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.7% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $37,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total transaction of $25,463,393.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,540 shares of company stock worth $110,505,067 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $301.71 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.50 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.27.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.51.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

