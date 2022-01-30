Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,496 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $162,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total transaction of $25,463,393.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,540 shares of company stock valued at $110,505,067 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $301.71 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.50 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $839.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.27.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.51.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

