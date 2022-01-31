Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 49,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,676,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 58,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,781,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 77,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,238,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,494 shares of company stock valued at $86,682,337. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.51.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $302.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.23. The company has a market cap of $841.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.50 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

