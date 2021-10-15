Methanex Corp (MEOH): Price Now Near $49.4; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MEOH

At the time of this writing, MEOH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.59 (-1.18%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

MEOH ranks 68th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Chemicals stocks.

MEOH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, MEOH’s price is down $-0.45 (-0.9%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row MEOH has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows MEOH’s price action over the past 90 days.

< MEOH: Daily RSI Analysis MEOH’s RSI now stands at 0.

MEOH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

