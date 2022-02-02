Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $46.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.84. Methanex has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.42.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Methanex during the third quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Methanex during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Methanex by 404.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Methanex during the second quarter worth about $139,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

