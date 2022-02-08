Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €10.08 ($11.58).

Several brokerages recently commented on B4B3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.64) target price on Metro in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($11.03) target price on Metro in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.49) target price on Metro in a report on Friday, December 17th. Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($12.07) target price on Metro in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.34) target price on Metro in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €9.40 ($10.80) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.12. The company has a market cap of $27.97 million and a PE ratio of -61.04. Metro has a 12-month low of €9.75 ($11.21) and a 12-month high of €13.00 ($14.94).

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

