Metro (TSE:MRU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.44

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$64.44 and traded as high as C$66.89. Metro shares last traded at C$66.37, with a volume of 426,543 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRU. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, NBF upped their target price on Metro to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Metro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.44. The company has a market cap of C$15.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Metro Company Profile (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Read More