Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Metromile Inc. provides digital insurance platform principally in the United States. The company offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies. Metromile Inc., formerly known as INSU Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Metromile from $6.00 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of MILE opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Metromile has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Metromile will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $6,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Metromile by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,879,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,550 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metromile by 829.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 6,374,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688,579 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Metromile by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,665,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,543,000 after acquiring an additional 208,711 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Metromile by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,386,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 76,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metromile by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,166,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 111,780 shares in the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

