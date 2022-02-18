Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,347 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Body

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Cognex by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Cognex by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cognex by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $61.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.67. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $61.59 and a twelve month high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

