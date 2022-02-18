Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 345 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Body

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.46.

NYSE:ANET opened at $129.23 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $5,134,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total value of $191,351.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 652,694 shares of company stock valued at $83,153,897. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

