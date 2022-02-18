Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 453 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Body

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Repligen by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock opened at $182.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.68. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $162.29 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 86.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.50.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

