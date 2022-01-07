Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OUKPY shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of OUKPY stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.39%.

Metso Outotec Oyj Company Profile

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing