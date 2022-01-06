Mexco Energy (LON:MXC) PT Lowered to GBX 7.20 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Mexco Energy (LON:MXC) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 8 ($0.11) to GBX 7.20 ($0.10) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON MXC opened at GBX 2.17 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.52. Mexco Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 1.90 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 9.30 ($0.13). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.32.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

