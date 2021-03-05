Mexican Economic Development Inc (FMX): Price Now Near $73.34; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FMX

Currently, FMX’s price is up $1.17 (1.62%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

FMX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, FMX’s price is up $1.13 (1.57%) from the day prior. FMX has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Mexican Economic Development Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For FMX News Traders

Investors and traders in FMX may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

10 Best Mexican Stocks To Buy Now

In this article we will take a look at 10 best Mexican stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of Mexico’s economy and go to 5 Best Mexican Stocks to Buy Now. With a GDP of about $13 trillion, Mexico is one of the notable emerging economies of the world, with strong […]

