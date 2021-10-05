Mge Energy Inc (MGEE): Price Now Near $75.34; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MGEE

At the moment, MGEE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.28 (-0.37%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Utilities stocks, MGEE ranks 75th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MGEE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, MGEE’s price is down $-0.2 (-0.26%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Mge Energy Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< MGEE: Daily RSI Analysis For MGEE, its RSI is now at 91.0714.

Note: MGEE and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with MGEE declining at a slower rate than RSI.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market