Mge Energy Inc (MGEE): Price Now Near $80.65; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, MGEE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.05%) from the hour prior. MGEE has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Utilities stocks, MGEE ranks 37th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MGEE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, MGEE’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.05%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row MGEE has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Mge Energy Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< MGEE: Daily RSI Analysis For MGEE, its RSI is now at 58.8235.

MGEE and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

