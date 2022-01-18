MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,473 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,046,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,870,000 after buying an additional 522,049 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 179,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 94,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTG shares. Bank of America cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume