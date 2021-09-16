Mgic Investment Corp (MTG): Price Down $-0.04 (-0.23)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.09 (-0.56)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MTG

Currently, MTG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.56%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

MTG ranks 25th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Insurance stocks.

MTG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MTG’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.23%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on MTG; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Mgic Investment Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< MTG: Daily RSI Analysis For MTG, its RSI is now at 30.0885.

MTG and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market