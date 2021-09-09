Mgic Investment Corp (MTG): Price Now Near $15.34; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MTG

At the moment, MTG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.2%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that MTG has seen 2 straight up hours. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

MTG ranks 67th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Insurance stocks.

MTG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MTG’s price is up $0.14 (0.92%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows MTG’s price action over the past 90 days.

< MTG: Daily RSI Analysis MTG’s RSI now stands at 60.8696.

MTG and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

