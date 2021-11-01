MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP): Price Now Near $39.43; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MGP

Currently, MGP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.1%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

MGP ranks 122nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

MGP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, MGP’s price is up $0.07 (0.18%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows MGP’s price action over the past 90 days.

< MGP: Daily RSI Analysis For MGP, its RSI is now at 28.

MGP and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

