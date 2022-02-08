Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $404.72

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 404.72 ($5.47) and traded as high as GBX 457.10 ($6.18). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 457.10 ($6.18), with a volume of 601,458 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 406.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 404.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.27.

In related news, insider Greg Lock purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.71) per share, with a total value of £1,044,000 ($1,411,764.71).

About Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

Featured Stories