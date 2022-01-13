Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MFGP. Investec raised Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

NYSE:MFGP opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. Micro Focus International has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $8.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 22,970 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 18,752.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 766,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 762,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

