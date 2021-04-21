Micro Focus International Plc (MFGP): Price Now Near $7.11; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MFGP

At the time of this writing, MFGP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.05 (0.68%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as MFGP has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

MFGP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, MFGP’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.31%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as MFGP has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows MFGP’s price action over the past 90 days.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market