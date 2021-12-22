Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.3% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $3,617,181.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,150 shares of company stock worth $16,198,568. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 74.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.81. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.232 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. UBS Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.66.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

