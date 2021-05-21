Micron Technology Inc (MU): Price Now Near $80.8; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MU

At the time of this writing, MU (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.89 (-1.1%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 200 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

MU ranks 110th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electronic Equipment stocks.

MU’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, MU’s price is down $-0.26 (-0.32%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Micron Technology Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.