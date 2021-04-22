Micron Technology Inc (MU): Price Now Near $85.52; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MU

Currently, MU (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.37 (-0.43%) from the hour prior. MU has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

MU’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MU’s price is down $-4.11 (-4.59%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Micron Technology Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For MU News Traders

Investors and traders in MU may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into Micron (MU)?

A whopping number of 13F filings filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been processed by Insider Monkey so that individual investors can look at the overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stocks included in their watchlists. These freshly-submitted public filings disclose money managers’ equity positions as of the end of the three-month period […]

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market